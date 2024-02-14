Atiku End Ties With Bwala

The former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday said he has broken ties with his former spokesperson, Daniel Bwala.

Atiku who made this known in a statement issued by his media office said that Bwala’s connection to him was restricted to 2022–2023 when Bwala worked as a spokesperson for his presidential campaign.

He said, Bwala was not and has never been Atiku’s assistant outside of this particular capacity, the politician underlined.

READ ALSO:

The statement reads: “It is important that the media and the general public take corrective note of defining Mr Daniel Bwala as an aide to His Excellency Atiku Abubakar.

Bwala offered his services and support to the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation as a spokesperson – and it was a position he held during the last presidential campaign.”