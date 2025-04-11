Atiku, El-Rufai, Others Pay Courtesy Visit To Buhari In Kaduna

Share

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai; and ex-Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal visited the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, at his Kaduna residence.

New Telegraph gathered that other politicians who visited Buhari included the former Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami; former governor of Imo State, Achike Udenwa; former governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam; and former Governor of Adamawa State, Jibrilla Bindow, among others.

Taking to his verified X handle on Friday, the former Vice President described it as a wonderful time with the former President.

READ ALSO

He wrote, “As the Waziri Adamawa, I was obligated to be in Adamawa during the Sallah celebrations. I held forth for the Lamido Fombina (Adamawa) in some of the activities of the Sallah celebrations.

“Today, I had the opportunity to pay a post-Sallah visit to His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2015-2023.

“It was a wonderful time with him. As usual, he cracked me up (to the extent that my ribs were hurting) with his peculiar humour.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

