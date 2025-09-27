Atiku, El-Rufai, Mark, Otti, Others Honour Amaechi’s Son’s Church Wedding

…As Clergy admonishes couple to live in peace

The former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other eminent Nigerians, on Saturday in Abuja, attended the Church wedding of the first son of the former Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi.

Other attendees include the Governor of Abia state, Dr Alex Otti, the former Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and the National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark.

Also at the wedding were: the wife of the former President, Mrs Patience Jonathan, the wife of the former Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, and the former Governor of Plateau state, Senator Solomon Lalong, amongst other dignitaries in attendance.

While joining Dr Chikamkpa Amaechi and Anita Nwabueze, Revered Father Steve Dedua charged the new couple to be patient with each other and live in peace, by making God the pillar of their marriage.

Dedua noted that Chikamkpa and Anita were before God as a demonstration of their faithfulness, saying that God would continue to uphold their union.

“From the beginning, God made them male and female. In other words, in making them male and female, God decided that they should come and become one”, noting that”what God has joined together, let no Man or Woman put asunder”.

The priest, however, lamented that what was very troubling was the statistic that was given by archive dot data, fight.com in 2023, showing 26 nations that have the highest rate of divorce.

Rev. Dedua stated further that the study showed that out of the 26 nations with high divorce rates, Nigeria was rated as the 11th nation with the highest divorce rate among people around the world.

“So, Anita and Chikamkpa are here to tell the world today that they are not going to be part of those statistics”, urging them to depend on God at all times.

At the wedding reception, the Governor of Abia state, Dr Alex Otti, advised the couple on conflict resolution, charging them to learn how to talk to each other when there is a crisis.

Dr Chikamkpa and Anita got married traditionally in Abuja last Weekend.