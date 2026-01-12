Atiku Demands Release Of Salim Musa, Accuses Tinubu Govt Of Repressing Dissent

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the Federal Government to immediately release Abubakar Salim Musa, condemning what he described as a growing pattern of repression against dissenting voices under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Atiku made the call in a post on his verified X handle following reports by Amnesty International Nigeria on the arrest of Musa.

Amnesty International Nigeria, through its official X handle @AmnestyNigeria, disclosed that Musa was allegedly arbitrarily arrested over his consistent criticism of Nigeria’s deteriorating security situation, particularly in the northern region of the country.

Reacting, Atiku said Musa’s only “offence” was exercising his constitutional right to free expression, describing the arrest as another example of what he termed the government’s intolerance for criticism.

According to Atiku, rather than addressing serious concerns about insecurity, the Tinubu administration has resorted to arrests, intimidation and prosecution of citizens who speak out.

“This case is yet another stark example of the repressive nature of this administration, which continues to bare its fangs against dissent, whether expressed through public protests or online criticism,” Atiku said.

He further noted that Musa’s ordeal is not an isolated incident, alleging that journalists, entertainers, students, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and other Nigerians have faced harassment, assault and arrest for criticising the President or members of his family.

Atiku warned that such actions undermine the foundations of democracy, stressing that freedom of expression and the protection of fundamental human rights remain central to democratic governance.

He cautioned that Nigeria cannot claim democratic credentials while citizens are allegedly arrested and intimidated for expressing opposing views, especially as the country approaches another general election cycle.

The former Vice President called for the immediate and unconditional release of Musa and all others detained for exercising their constitutional rights.

He also urged the government to end what he described as arbitrary arrests and intimidation of critics, journalists and opposition figures.

Atiku further appealed to the international community, including democratic governments and human rights organisations, to hold the Nigerian government accountable and demand an end to alleged violations of civil liberties.

He also called on civil society groups and Nigerians of conscience to resist any further erosion of freedom of expression and democratic values.