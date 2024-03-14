Atiku Demands Probe Into N3.7trn Padded Budget Allegation

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for immediate and thorough investigation into the alleged padding of over N3 trillion into the 2024 Appropriation Act.

Atiku in a statement on Thursday, also faulted the sudden suspension of the whistle-blower Senator, without adequate explanation, and said it only fueled the crisis, leaving many questions unanswered.

He noted that the allegations have questioned the integrity of the 2024 Appropriation Act, which he noted, is “the cornerstone of our nation’s annual planning and development.”

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) warned that “Denials are unacceptable, and the suspension of one senator cannot silence accusations of corruption and illegal fiscal spending by the federal government.

“Without a clear explanation to the people of Nigeria, we must treat these allegations for what they are: outright fraud.”

Atiku stated that the Appropriation Act lies at the heart of governance, adding that any deviation from serving the people’s interests will be met with fierce opposition.

“The accusation of budget padding totalling N3 trillion cannot be dismissed lightly by the government.

“Given the current hardships facing our nation, a padded budget is already translating to a padded hunger, padded poverty, padded insecurity, padded energy crises, padded forex instability, and the soaring cost of living,” he said.

The former vice president stated that the people of Nigeria could afford to ignore allegations that worsen their already dire economic situation.

He noted that the current Federal Government has a disgraceful track record of ignoring issues of transparency and due process in public administration.

According to him, the unresolved $3.3 billion Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) loan repayment scandal, with the country now expected to repay $12 billion, remains a glaring example.

He called on “President Bola Tinubu’s administration to address these high-profile corruption cases transparently.

“The National Assembly, as the elected representatives of the people, are constitutionally obligated to legislate for the peace, order, and good governance of our nation, without colluding with corrupt elements.

“Failure to do so and persisting in denial will only confirm the government’s complicity in official malpractice