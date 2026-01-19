Atiku Decries Killing Of Kano Housewife, 6 Children, Faults Security Response

New Telegraph

January 19, 2026
Atiku Abubakar yesterday condemned the killing of a woman and her six children in Kano. Fatima Abubakar, 35, and her six children were killed by hoodlums on Saturday in the Dorayi Chiranchi Quarter of the Kano State capital after they reportedly broke into the house and inflicted fatal injuries on them.

Governor Abba Yusuf, who decried the killings, asked police to arrest their murderers. And Police have since confirmed the arrest of three suspects in connection with the attack.

In a statement via his social media platforms, Atiku expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and questioned the effectiveness of security agencies. The former Vice President said: “I am heartbroken by the gruesome killing of a mother and her six children in Dorayi Chiranchi, Kano.

“This senseless violence against innocent Nigerians is unacceptable. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family and community.”

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chief also criticised the security response, saying: “It is either the so-called marching orders to the security agencies are not being actioned or it is merely political talk.

