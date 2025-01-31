Atiku Decries Dismantling Of Opposition By Tinubu Govt

Share

Nigeria’s former Vice President and 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has decried what he described as the systematic dismantling of the opposition parties by the President Bola Tinubu administration.

Atiku who spoke via his verified X handle on Thursday said the recent arrest and baseless prosecution of the two-term presidential candidate of AAC, Omoyele Sowore and Usman Yusuf is the latest in the harassment of opposition figures.

READ ALSO

The statement reads, “When I made the clarion call that Tinubu and the APC were devoting their energies to the systematic harassment, intimidation, and dismantling of the opposition, all in service of their grand design for a one-party autocracy, I became the target of vicious attacks.

“The arrest and baseless prosecution of Omoyele Sowore is the latest chapter in this unrelenting campaign. Now, they have seen fit to add Professor Usman Yusuf an outspoken critic of this administration to their grim roster.

“At the pace they are going, it seems they may soon find themselves contending with the incarceration of every one of us.”

New Telegraph recalls that Sowore, who is the convener of the #Revolutionnow movement, had honoured the invitation of the police on Monday, January 27, 2025, when he was questioned at the Force Criminal Investigation Department.

He was subsequently granted bail on Thursday to the tune of ₦10 million and one surety in like sum.

Share

Please follow and like us: