Atiku Congratulates Trump, Highlights Lessons For Nigeria

Former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has joined world leaders and political figures in extending his congratulations to President-elect, Donald Trump and the Republican Party on their victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

In a detailed post shared on his X account, Atiku reflected on the significance of Trump’s comeback and the broader implications for democracy worldwide.

“It is with even greater satisfaction that I now reflect on the result, which heralds a resounding victory for President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump, and the Republican Party, @GOP,” Atiku wrote.

He commended the resilience of the democratic process as demonstrated by the U.S. election.

Atiku described the outcome as a “timeless reminder that democracy, with all its trials and tribulations, remains a force for good in the world.”

Atiku reflected on Trump’s political journey as an inspiring narrative marked by overcoming adversity and demonstrating courage.

He also noted that his victory stands as a testament to perseverance and determination.

Turning his attention to Nigeria, Atiku pointed out the key takeaway from the U.S. election.

He emphasized the importance of electoral integrity that upholds credible outcomes.

Furthermore, Atiku expressed hope that President Trump would continue his commitment to promoting credible elections globally and act against anti-democratic practices.

“The lesson for us in Nigeria is the integrity of the process that ensures a credible outcome,” Atiku noted.

He emphasized the expectation that Trump’s administration would support free and fair elections in Nigeria and beyond.

Atiku as well extended his congratulations to the American people for their steadfast belief in democracy.

“I also extend my warm congratulations to the people of the United States, whose unwavering faith in the power of democracy and the sanctity of the ballot has once again shown the world the true might of the people’s voice.”

