Atiku Congratulates Sambo On His Investiture As Sardaunan Zazzau

Former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated former Vice President Mohammed Namadi Sambo on his investiture as the Sardaunan Zazzau by the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli.

Atiku, in a statement shared on his verified social media handle on Saturday, said he joined family, friends, and well-wishers in Zaria, across Kaduna State, and throughout Nigeria to celebrate Sambo on his well-deserved honour.

He described the prestigious traditional title as “a fitting recognition of Sambo’s lifetime of service, integrity, and commitment to the welfare of his people and the nation.”

Atiku wrote: “I join family and friends and the multitudes of well-wishers in Zaria, across Kaduna State and throughout Nigeria, in warmly congratulating my brother and compatriot, former Vice President of Nigeria, H.E Mohammed Namadi Sambo, on his investiture as Sardaunan Zazzau, by His Royal Highness, Amb. Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, the Emir of Zazzau.

“This distinguished title, steeped in centuries of tradition and leadership, is a fitting recognition of his lifetime of service, integrity, and commitment to the welfare of his people and the nation.

“I pray that Almighty Allah grant him strength, clarity, and perseverance to discharge his responsibilities with justice and compassion.”

Namadi Sambo, who served as Vice President of Nigeria from 2010 to 2015 under President Goodluck Jonathan, has remained an influential figure in Northern Nigeria’s political and traditional circles.