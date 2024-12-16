Atiku Congratulates President-General Of Ohanaeze

Share

Nigeria’s Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has joined others to congratulate the new President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Ozichukwu Chukwu.

In his congratulatory message issued on Monday, by his spokesman, Paul Ibe, in Abuja extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire Ndigbo community for the seamless transition of leadership.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lauded the dignity and grace that accompanied Nze Ozichukwu‘s ascension to the position, while also acknowledging the immense responsibility that such a leadership role entails.

He expressed unwavering confidence in the capacity of Ozichukwu, describing him as a man of remarkable intellect and political acumen, fully prepared to shoulder the weight of this noble office with dignity and candour.

“The Ozichukwu I know is a man of great mental fortitude, a seasoned political strategist, and a leader imbued with the virtues of wisdom and integrity,” Atiku said.

He further recalled Ozichukwu’s commendable service as the National Vice Chairman of the PDP, where his “dedication and contribution helped the party foster good governance that continues to evoke fond memories among the Nigerian people“.

Atiku urged Nze Ozichukwu to lead Ohanaeze Ndigbo with a spirit of renewal and unity, fostering a dialogue that would strengthen the bonds of understanding and cooperation, while also laying the foundation for a brighter future that resonates with the hopes and dreams of the Nigerian populace.

He expressed his best wishes for a prosperous and impactful tenure under the stewardship of Ozichukwu, hoping that his leadership will chart a course for Ohanaeze that extends far beyond the present moment.

