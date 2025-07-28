Atiku Congratulates Maryam Hassan On UN Appointment

The former Vice President and the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Monday congratulated Nigerian poet and spoken word artist, Maryam Hassan, popularly known as Alhanislam, on her recent appointment as the United Nations (UN) Global Advocate for Peace.

In a statement issued on his official X handle, Atiku described Hassan as a gifted poet and fierce voice for justice whose work has consistently uplifted, empowered, and united people through the power of art and advocacy.

He also recalled a moment when the acclaimed poet captured his political journey in a spoken word performance, highlighting her ability to blend art with purpose.

READ ALSO

“I’m incredibly proud of Maryam Bukar Hassan, @Alhan_islam, on her well deserved designation as the UN Global Advocate for Peace. A gifted poet and fierce voice for justice, she has used her art to uplift, empower, and unite. She even once captured my journey through her powerful spoken word.

“Her poetry has echoed with compassion, inspired peace, and amplified the hopes of countless young people. Maryam’s elevation is a proud moment for Nigeria and for every young African woman with a dream. Keep soaring,” he wrote.