Share

Nigeria’s former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has joined others to mourn the passing of Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi’s mother and son who passed away 24 hours apart.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Namadi lost his eldest son, Abdulwahab Umar Namadi, barely 24 hours after the passing of his mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi.

Expressing deep condolences to the Governor, Atiku in a heartfelt message posted on his social media platform described the twin tragedies as “heartbreaking” and extended his prayers and sympathies to the grieving family.

“The pain of losing a child — especially one as promising and beloved as Abdulwahab — is a grief no parent should ever have to endure,” Atiku wrote.

He further emphasized the irreplaceable void left by the death of Hajiya Maryam Namadi, who he described as the “matriarch of the family,” and a source of wisdom and strength.

READ ALSO:

Atiku expressed his belief that her legacy would provide solace to the family during this challenging time.

Praying for divine comfort, Atiku stated, “May Almighty Allah, in His infinite mercy, grant you and your family the strength to bear these losses.

“May He welcome their souls into Aljannah Firdaus and surround your family with His divine comfort and peace.”

The former vice president also assured Governor Namadi that he is not alone in his grief, adding that his family joins in mourning the tragic loss.

This double tragedy has drawn widespread condolences from across the country, with many Nigerians offering prayers and support to Governor Namadi and his family.

The loss of Abdulwahab described as a promising young man, and the death of Hajiya Maryam Namadi in such quick succession has left the state and its leadership in profound mourning.

Share

Please follow and like us: