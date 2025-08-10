Atiku Condemns NYSC For Withholding Corps Member Certificate

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday criticized the alleged withholding of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate from Ushie Rita Uguamaye, a corps member who publicly criticised economic hardship in the country.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Raye as she is popularly called gained public attention months ago after a viral video in which she lamented rising living costs and economic difficulties facing Nigerians.

On Saturday, she took to Instagram to reveal that she was denied her NYSC certificate when she went to collect it alongside her colleagues.

Speaking in a statement issued on his official X handle, Atiku described the situation as unacceptable and potentially politically motivated, saying it was wrong to punish a citizen for exercising her right to free expression.

He urged the authorities to act swiftly to resolve the matter, warning that such incidents undermine public trust in national institutions.

READ ALSO

“What manner of impunity is this? Everything should not be subjected to politics.

“I hope that Ushie Rita Uguamaye’s NYSC discharge certificate is not being withheld because she had the courage to complain about the economic hardship under the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

“It is unacceptable that the young lady, who had served her country without queries, should not have received her National Youth Service Corps certificate one year after passing out.

“The appropriate authorities should take urgent steps to ensure that she gets her discharge certificate.”