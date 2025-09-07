Atiku Condemns Killing Over 63 People In Borno

Former Vice-President and 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, expressed deep sorrow over the killing of 63 people, including Nigerian soldiers, in the latest Boko Haram attack on Darajamal, Borno State.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the attack on Darajamal in the Bama Local Government Area of Borno State occurred on Friday evening when suspected Boko Haram insurgents invaded the community, killing over 60 people, including civilians and military personnel.

Also, the assailants burned down several homes, and an unspecified number of residents were abducted.

Reacting to the deadly incident in a statement via his verified X handle, described the incident as “Senseless violence” and a painful reminder of the heavy price Nigerians continue to pay in the fight against terrorism.

The statement partly reads, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic killing of scores of people, including gallant soldiers, in the recent Boko Haram attack on Darajamal, Borno State. This senseless violence is a painful reminder of the heavy price our people continue to pay in the face of terror”

He sympathised with the victims’ families, the residents of Borno state and its governor, Babagana Zulum, for swinging into action to properly care for the affected residents

“My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families, the resilient people of Borno, and Governor Zulum, whose swift compassion in visiting the affected community is commendable. May Almighty Allah grant the departed Al-Jannah Firdaus and comfort their loved ones”

Furthermore, Atiku amplified the need for national unity and a wholesome commitment to eradicating terrorism in Nigeria

“As a nation, we must rise to confront this menace with unity and renewed resolve. The sacrifices of our soldiers and civilians must inspire stronger community security, deeper collaboration, and unwavering commitment to peace.”