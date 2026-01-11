Atiku Condemns FG’s Suspension Of BEA Scheme

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has condemned the Federal Government’s suspension of the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA), describing it as a source of untold hardship for many Nigerian students abroad, including the death last November of a student in Morocco.

In a statement on X on Sunday, Atiku recalled that the scholarship scheme, which began in 1993 and was revitalised in 1999, allows Nigerian students to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies in various countries through agreements between Nigeria and those nations.

He regretted that the President Bola Tinubu administration “quietly discontinued” the scheme without notice to the parents or students and without considering their education.

According to Atiku, what was initially announced as a temporary five-year suspension eventually became outright abandonment, leaving about 1,600 young Nigerians stranded abroad with dwindling funds and fading hope.

“Their pleas are simple and desperate: pay the stipends owed, now more than $6,000 per student. Yet from the corridors of power came a cold, technocratic explanation: scarce public funds must be managed ‘responsibly,’ and money meant to keep these students alive abroad should instead be redirected home,” Atiku said.

He condemned how the suspension was implemented, noting that between September and December 2023, students were not paid, and in 2024, their stipends were slashed by 56 per cent, from $500 to $220 per month, before being stopped altogether. He added that there was no payment throughout 2025.

Atiku highlighted the severe hardship the students faced, including hunger and unpaid rents, which he said contributed to the death of a beneficiary in Morocco. He also criticized the government’s dismissive response to protests by parents and students, which suggested that any student “fed up” could return home, disregarding the years of study and disrupted dreams.

The former vice president emphasized that the BEA scheme is not a charity, but a diplomatic agreement aimed at building Nigeria’s future workforce through partnerships with countries such as China, Russia, Morocco, and Hungary. He lamented that this pact has now been broken under the Tinubu administration, leaving Nigerian scholars abroad waiting not just for stipends, but for a sign that their country still remembers them.