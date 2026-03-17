Former Vice President and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has expressed deep sadness over the latest terrorist attacks in Borno State.

Warning that the resurgence of suicide bombings signals a worrying deterioration in the country’s security situation, the former Nigerian leader said the growing attacks undermine national stability and could weaken public confidence in the government’s ability to protect citizens.

Speaking in a press statement issued on Tuesday, Atiku said the renewed violence and increasing killings of soldiers and civilians are reminiscent of the height of insurgency in 2014.

“I am very sad at the latest terrorist attacks in Borno State and the resurfacing of suicide bombings that were hitherto defeated. The increased waves of killing of soldiers and civilians by terrorists are reviving sad memories of 2014 when Boko Haram was most active in the country.”

While acknowledging the sacrifices of Nigeria’s security forces, Atiku urged the administration of President Bola Tinubu to review its counterterrorism approach.

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“While I commend the sacrifices of our servicemen in the conduct of unconventional warfare, the Tinubu administration should review its strategies. The resurgence of terrorism is capable of eroding public confidence in the ability of the government to protect its own citizens.”

He stressed that Nigerians are demanding tangible outcomes rather than official statements condemning attacks.

“Nigerians are not impressed with the government’s statements condemning terrorist attacks. They are more concerned about results. Results speak louder than the tough government’s rhetoric.”

Atiku further argued that terrorism affects all citizens regardless of political affiliation and should not be politicised.

“Terrorists don’t know the difference between APC supporters and opposition sympathisers, and it’s therefore unhelpful to dismiss honest advice as politically motivated.”

He also called for leadership focus on security, warning against distractions from governance priorities.

“A government that is too heavily invested in the 2027 reelection campaign is unlikely to accept the reality of insecurity and attack those who dare talk about the gaps.”

Referring to the situation in Maiduguri, he said families are seeking protection, not public statements.

“A mother in Maiduguri is not asking for press releases. She is asking why her child was blown apart in a place the government claimed was ‘liberated.’”

Atiku also criticised the timing of the president’s foreign engagements amid ongoing insecurity, urging stronger attention to domestic challenges.

“Our soldiers are dying with outdated equipment while the President is on a state visit to Britain, while body parts are being gathered in Borno.”

Concluding his remarks, he warned that governance must prioritise accountability and the protection of lives.

“A government that treats funerals as routine and criticism as treason has lost the moral authority to lead. You cannot campaign for 2027 on the graves of the people you failed to protect in 2026.”