Atiku Condemns Arrest Of Niger Student Over Comment On Gov Bago

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has strongly condemned the arrest and detention of Abubakar Isah Mokwa, a postgraduate student of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL), describing it as a dangerous assault on democracy and free speech.

In a statement released on Saturday, Atiku expressed outrage over Mokwa’s continued detention for over a week, allegedly for expressing his opinion about Niger State Governor Umaru Bago.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain described the incident as “outrageous and unacceptable,” accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government of weaponising the Cybercrimes Act to intimidate citizens and silence critics.

“This development is both outrageous and unacceptable. It is a dangerous sign of how far our country has descended into intolerance and repression, where citizens’ rights are trampled and dissenting voices are silenced under the guise of enforcing the so-called Cybercrimes Act,” Atiku said.

He further argued that defamation is a civil matter, not a criminal offence, and should not be used as a tool for political persecution.

“To weaponise it for political witch-hunts is a betrayal of justice and a grave assault on democracy itself. The ruling party’s misuse of state power to intimidate citizens, journalists, and the opposition through arbitrary arrests has become a shameful routine that must stop,” he added.

Atiku demanded Mokwa’s immediate and unconditional release, calling the student’s detention an example of “tyranny in disguise.”

“The continued incarceration of Abubakar Mokwa and others persecuted under this unjust law stands condemned. This tyranny in disguise has no place in a free society,” he said.

The former vice president also urged all Nigerians to defend freedom of expression and resist the abuse of power.

“Cyberstalking and cyberbullying must never be used as smokescreen to muzzle critics or suppress truth. Our nation already has adequate laws to address defamation without resorting to such draconian tactics,” he stated.

Atiku called for the repeal or comprehensive amendment of the Cybercrimes Act, which he said has become “a convenient tool for gagging citizens and waging war against democracy, freedom, and dissent.”

He also warned that history would not be kind to those who continue to criminalise free speech and suppress truth.

“History will not be kind to those who criminalise truth,” he declared.