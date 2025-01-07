Share

Former Vice President and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has strongly criticized the inflammatory remarks made by Felix Morka, Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), against Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In a statement posted on his social media handle on Tuesday, Atiku described the comments as emblematic of the current administration’s alleged authoritarian strategy to silence opposition voices.

He expressed alarm over the growing intolerance for dissent, highlighting the prolonged detention of activist Mahdi Shehu and others as part of this troubling trend.

Atiku condemned Morka’s assertion that Obi has “crossed the line,” interpreting it as a veiled threat that undermines democratic principles.

He called on the APC to clarify the intent behind such remarks and issue a formal apology to Peter Obi and the Nigerian public for what he termed as “reckless and derogatory expressions.”

READ ALSO:

He further criticized the APC’s dismissal of Obi’s calls for constructive engagement, urging that the ruling party embrace civil discourse and respect the contributions of opposition leaders to governance.

“A true democracy thrives on the healthy exchange of ideas,” Atiku asserted, warning against the vilification of opposition figures.

Atiku also highlighted the case of Mallam Shehu, who remains in detention without clear justification, as a symbol of the erosion of freedoms under the current administration.

He accused the Tinubu-led government of crossing democratic boundaries by stifling dissent and treating opposition as a threat to be crushed.

Calling on Nigerians and the international community to intervene, Atiku urged the Tinubu administration to recalibrate its approach to governance.

He emphasized the importance of dialogue and the protection of opposition voices for the survival of democracy in Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: