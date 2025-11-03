Atiku Commiserates With Mu’azu Over Mother’s Death

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar on Monday paid a condolence visit to the family of former Bauchi State Governor and former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu, over the death of his mother, Hajiya Halima Suleman.

Atiku, who was accompanied by friends and associates, described the late Hajiya Suleman as a virtuous woman whose passing has left a deep void in her family.

He offered prayers for the repose of her soul, asking Almighty Allah to grant her Aljannah Firdausi and give the bereaved family the strength to bear the loss.

“The passing of Hajiya Suleman has left a void in the family, and she will be sorely missed.

“We shall continue to pray Allah to give her bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss. Amin,” he said.