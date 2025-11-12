Atiku Commends Adamawa ADC Chairman, Yohanna’s Loyalty To Party Ideals

Nigeria’s Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has commended the Adamawa State Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Shehu Yohanna, for reaffirming his commitment to the party and its democratic principles.

Atiku, in a statement on Wednesday, praised Yohanna’s decision to resign from his position in the state government, describing it as a demonstration of integrity, courage, and loyalty to the ADC’s vision for Nigeria.

He noted that although the resignation was made under an Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC)-based agreement, it reflects Yohanna’s steadfastness and readiness for the journey ahead in restoring true democracy and strengthening opposition politics in the country.

Atiku urged the ADC chairman to work closely with the Chairman of the State Transition Leadership Team, Sadiq Dasin, and all relevant stakeholders to ensure unity, discipline, and growth within the party.

“His resignation underscores his steadfastness for the journey ahead in restoring true democracy in our country. I urge him to work with the State Transition Leadership Team and all stakeholders for the success of our party,” Atiku remarked.

The former Vice President reaffirmed his commitment to supporting efforts that promote accountability, inclusion, and a stronger democratic process across all political platforms.