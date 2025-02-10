Atiku Reveals Visit To Obasanjo’s Residence Not Political

Share

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said his visit to his former boss, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday was not politically motivated but merely a courtesy call on the former President.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Atiku arrived at Obasanjo’s residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State at exactly 12:37 pm and was accompanied by former Governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke; former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal; and Senator Abdul Ningi, among others.

Clarifying his visit to the elder statesman after the meeting, Atiku said he was on a courtesy visit to his former boss, saying politics was not discussed.

When asked whether the meeting was related to his 2027 presidential ambition, Atiku said, “I am here on a courtesy call. I am not here to talk politics.”

