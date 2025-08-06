Atiku Celebrates Yobe Student Named World’s Best In English

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Nafisa Abdullah Aminu, a student of Nigerian Tulip International College in Yobe State, for her outstanding academic feat at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Finals, where she was named the world’s best in English.

In a statement posted on his verified social media handle, Atiku praised Nafisa’s exceptional performance, describing it as a “powerful testament to the limitless potential of the Nigerian girl-child when provided with quality education and a supportive environment.”

He said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Nafisa Abdullah Aminu of Nigerian Tulip International College, Yobe State, for her remarkable achievement in being recognized as the world’s best in English at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Finals.”

Atiku emphasized the importance of investing in girls’ education, stressing that it goes beyond fairness and is critical for Nigeria’s long-term development.

“Investing in the education of our girls is not just a matter of fairness; it is a strategic necessity for national transformation,” he said.

He also called on Nigerians and all stakeholders to support initiatives that remove barriers to education for girls across the country.

“Let us, as a community, commit to dismantling every barrier that prevents the girl-child from realizing her full potential,” he urged.

The TeenEagle Global Finals is an international academic competition that brings together top-performing students from around the world, testing their abilities in subjects such as English, leadership, and global awareness.

Nafisa’s recognition on the global stage has attracted celebrations in Yobe and across Nigeria, as many hail her as a shining example of academic excellence and resilience from the North-East region.

Her achievement not only puts Nigeria in the global spotlight but also reinforces the call for greater investments in quality education, especially for the girl-child.