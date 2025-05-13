Atiku Celebrates Adeleke At 65

Share

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday congratulated the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his 65th birthday.

In a message posted on his official X handle, Atiku described him as the people’s governor and commended his joyful spirit and leadership style.

Atiku who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general election, praised Adeleke for his commitment to public service and governance that places people first.

“Happy 65th birthday to the people’s governor, my brother and friend, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“Your joyful spirit, dedication to service, and people-centred leadership remain inspiring.

“Keep dancing to the rhythm of good governance. Best wishes,” Atiku wrote.

