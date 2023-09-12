Atiku Cannot Do What Jonathan Did In 2015 – PDP Chieftain

Sani Umar, a former spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday revealed why the party’s Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar cannot do what former President Goodluck Jonathan did in the 2015 general elections while contesting against former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Umar who spoke in an interview with Daily Independent said that Atiku would have carried out the same actions as Jonathan in 2015 if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had not made serious errors when declaring the election’s results.

The PDP chieftain noted that Atiku cannot thank President Bola Tinubu and admit defeat since INEC did not act properly, arguing that the PDP was forced to seek redress in court because the nation’s electoral body was biased.

He said, “Our contention is not about what INEC declared. If we are satisfied with what INEC declared, then there would be no need for us to go to court.

“We are convinced that INEC didn’t do the right thing. In its declaration, it made grievous errors and these grievous errors are what we want to determine.

“Ordinarily, we would have done Jonathan’s option. We would say, “Winner we congratulate you” In this situation when the umpire is already biased and is not impartial, then you are forced to go to court to seek redress.

“In that case, whether you say, you are number one, number two or number three, in our estimation, the reason we have gone to court is to say, “you have not made that position, which is why in our argument, and when the honourable justices were arguing that the only way you can prove substantial non-compliance is at the polling units.

“That is why we want to prove overvoting. In the case of Ekiti State, we complained that the total number of accredited voters in Ekiti State was 300,000, Bola Tinubu scored 200,000 votes, Atiku scored 100,000 votes, the Labour Party scored 11,000 votes, and Accord Party scored 3,000 votes.”