Atiku Calls On Tinubu Govt To Exert Pressure On Insecurity

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, said Nigerians would love to see the President Bola Tinubu-led administration exert pressure on insecurity as much as they do on revenue generation.

Atiku made this remark in reaction to the news that some insurgents attacked the Wagga Mongono community in the Madagali LGA of Adamawa State on Tuesday.

Speaking via his verified X handle, the former Nigerian leader said the attackers killed four people, injured many others, and set homes, shops, and a church ablaze.

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) lamented that such an attack is a painful reminder of the pervasive insecurity in Nigeria.

“Our people are certainly tired of the government’s empty claims of improvements in security. Indeed, Nigerians would love to see this government exert pressure on insecurity as much as they do on revenue generation.

“We cannot continue to lose our productive population to sundry criminalities and yet make bogus claims about reaching revenue targets, as though the lives of the workforce that produces the revenue don’t matter.

“Many Nigerians remain vulnerable to violent attacks. The tragedy in Wagga Mongono illustrates that the situation is far from being under control, and our people continue to live in fear and displacement, with no certain hope of a solution in sight. As someone from Adamawa, this incident feels deeply personal.

“My heart goes out to the families who lost loved ones, to those who were injured, and to the entire community forced to seek refuge in the bushes for safety.

“The government must move beyond mere rhetoric and propaganda and take decisive, sustained action to protect lives and property. Nigerians deserve more than promises; they deserve peace, security, and the freedom to live in any place of their choice without fear.

“May Almighty Allah grant eternal rest to the departed, healing to the injured, and comfort to all who mourn,” he wrote.