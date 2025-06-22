Atiku Calls For Urgent Security Reforms Amid Deadly Attacks In North

Share

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has strongly condemned the recent wave of deadly attacks across Borno, Plateau, Kano, and Kebbi States, describing them as a sobering reflection of Nigeria’s deteriorating security situation.

Speaking in a post on his verified X handle on Saturday, Atiku expressed deep sorrow over the violent incidents, which have reportedly claimed over 50 lives, leaving dozens of families devastated.

The former Vice President lamented that the victims of these tragedies are more than just statistics—they represent “Shattered families and stolen dreams.”

He called for an immediate, people-centred security strategy that places the sanctity of human life at the core of national defence and crisis management.

He said, “The heartbreaking reports from Borno, Plateau, Kano, and Kebbi, where over 50 lives were lost in violent attacks and explosions, are a devastating blow to our collective conscience as a nation.”

READ ALSO:

He cautioned against normalising such levels of bloodshed, noting that silence in the face of recurring violence amounts to complicity.

“We cannot continue to normalise this scale of bloodshed,” he warned.

In a pointed critique, the former Vice President denounced what he described as the “continued silence and indifference” of the authorities, particularly in regions such as Benue and other conflict-ridden areas of the country.

He emphasised that leaders must rise above political grandstanding and prioritise the welfare and security of Nigerian citizens.

“History will not be kind to those who chose power over people,” Atiku added.

Share