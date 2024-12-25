Atiku Calls For Sacrifice, Unity Among Nigerians

Share

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has implored Nigerians to embrace a life of love and unity, in the spirit of Christmas.

Atiku in a message to Nigerian Christians as they join the rest of the world to mark the 2024 Christmas, urged them to be guided by compassion and selflessness, noting that Christmas is a time for reflection and togetherness.

The former vice president in the message by his media adviser Paul Ibe, reminded Nigerians, particularly Christians, to express gratitude to God despite the many challenges and hardships confronting the nation.

He said: “It is a blessing that we can once again celebrate the events leading to the birth of Christ, despite the adversity we face.”

Atiku condemned lack of leadership in the country, which he said, has resulted in widespread suffering and preventable deaths.

