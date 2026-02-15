Atiku Calls For Relief, Rehabilitation Of Victims Of Kano Market Inferno

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on Kano State government to provide “comprehensive relief, rehabilitation” for traders and families affected by fire at Singer Market in Kano.

Atiku in a statement on X on Sunday, also demanded for stronger preventive measures to safeguard future occurance in markets across the country.

“The anguish of losing one’s means of livelihood in such a tragic manner is profound, and I stand in solidarity with all who have been impacted.

“In times like this, leadership must translate compassion into sustained action,” he stated.

The former vice president however commended the efforts of the Kano State government to provide immediate on-the-ground intervention and support to victims.

“Such actions offer hope in a period of deep distress,” he added.