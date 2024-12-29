Atiku Calls For Probe Into Full Military Honours Accorded Tinubu’s Son

Share

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for a probe into the military parade accorded to Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku in a statement issued on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, described the military parade as a gross violation of military tradition.

He stated that it is an aberration for any branch of the Armed Forces to organise a formal parade for a non-designated public figure.

The former vice president questioned the legitimacy of the military-like outfit involved, stating that the so-called group, the Nigeria Cadet Network, is not a recognised entity within the Nigerian Armed Forces.

According to him, “In an effort to uncover the truth behind this shameless procession, we instructed our legal team and military experts to investigate the so-called Nigeria Cadet Network.

“To no one’s surprise, it was revealed that the group is not a legally registered entity.

“What is even more alarming is the brazen use of firearms by civilians in this so-called parade, at a time when illegal arms proliferation is at a dangerous high in our country.”

He further called for an urgent investigation by all relevant security agencies to address the legitimacy of the ‘Nigeria Cadet Network’ and its use of the title ‘Cadet’ when it is not a registered entity.

Atiku also wants a probe into the origin and legality of the firearms displayed by members of the Nigeria Cadet Network, as well as the propriety of the military honours granted to the president’s son by non-commissioned civilians under the protection of security personnel.

He added that preserving the integrity of the Nigerian Armed Forces is paramount, stating that “If it is determined that any legal violations were committed by the president’s son or members of the so-called ‘Nigeria Cadet Network,’ it is the constitutional duty of Nigerian security agencies to ensure that the law takes its course and those responsible are held accountable.”

