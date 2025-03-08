Atiku Breaks Silence, Says I’m Not Leaving PDP

Share

Former Nigerian Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the news making the round that he is leaving the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is false and unfounded.

Atiku in a statement issued by his media office on saturday, said he is rather galvanising opposition political parties in Nigeria to oust “The incompetent and pain-inflicting All Progressives Congress (APC), in order to give Nigerians a new lease of life,” in 2027.

“We have observed that some news platforms are peddling unverified information that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is abandoning the Peoples Democratic Party,” the statement added.

The former vice president said he is advocating a robust coalition that would accommodate all opposition parties, including the PDP.

According to the statement, “it is fallacious and unfounded to allege that the Waziri is jumping PDP ship.

“Such an allegation is antithetical to the objective of the grand coalition, which the former vice president is currently driving alongside other prominent political leaders in the country.

“We, therefore, wish to state unequivocally that Atiku remains a principal bonafide member of the PDP, the main opposition party.

“Any insinuation to the contrary is contrived to confuse Nigerians about the magnitude of the grand coalition that is at work to rescue Nigeria from the grip of the APC.”

