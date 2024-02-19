Atiku Blows Hot, Says Nigerians Can’t Remain Silent As Tinubu’s Policies Cause Pain, Distress

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has said that Nigerians cannot remain silent as the country as a whole is suffering due to the policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Atiku who spoke in a statement released on Sunday noted that President Tinubu had not presented any specific plans to address the foreign exchange crisis and growing rates of poverty during a recent meeting he called for action on the matter.

The former Vice President said instead of Tinubu to utilise the event to caution against getting sidetracked from “cooking their cocktail,” which has been causing misery for the nation, chose not to say anything.

He said, “At a meeting called at his instance on Thursday to address the Foreign Exchange crisis and the problem of economic downturn, among others, Bola Tinubu failed, yet again, to showcase any concrete policy steps that his administration is taking to contain the crises of currency fluctuation and poverty that face the country.

READ ALSO:

“Rather, he told the country and experts who have been offering ideas on how to resolve the crisis that he and his team should not be distracted and allowed time to continue cooking their cocktail that has brought untold hardship to the people of Nigeria.

“I don’t agree with that. The wrong policies of Tinubu’s administration continue to cause untold pain and distress on the economy and the rest of us cannot keep quiet when, clearly, the government has demonstrated sufficient poverty of ideas to redeem the situation.

“If the government will not hold on to their usual hubris, there are ways that the country can walk out of the current crisis.”