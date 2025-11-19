Atiku Blasts Tinubu Govt Over Playing Of Political Anthem At Judges Conference

Former Vice President and 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has criticized the Federal Government over the controversial playing of President Bola Tinubu’s campaign anthem, “On Your Mandate,” at the opening session of the 2025 All Nigerian Judges Conference in Abuja.

A video circulated online showed the partisan song playing at the end of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun’s speech in place of the National Anthem.

Atiku, in a statement on Wednesday, described the incident as “an assault on our national dignity” and a “shocking desecration of protocol, ethics, and national pride.”

He said his initial reaction was to dismiss the clip as fake, but after confirming its authenticity, he expected clarification from the Presidency or the CJN’s office but none came.

Atiku accused the Tinubu administration of systematically capturing state institutions and pushing Nigeria toward a “de facto one-party state.”

He said the incident illustrates what he called the government’s efforts to collapse the distinction between state power and partisan politics.

He noted the irony that the incident occurred on the same day Tinubu urged judges to safeguard integrity and public confidence in the judiciary.

Atiku argued that playing a partisan campaign song at a solemn judicial gathering contradicts those principles.

The former vice president warned that the act sends “a dangerous signal” about attempts to drag the judiciary into partisan alignment with the ruling APC.

“Nigerian judges swore an oath to defend the Constitution, not to stand ‘on the mandate’ of Bola Ahmed Tinubu or any other individual,” he said.