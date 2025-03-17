Atiku Backs Lagos Corper Facing Threats Over Viral Video

Share

Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar yesterday expressed support for a Lagos-based National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Ushie Uguamaye, (aka Raye), who claimed to have received threats after her viral video criticizing President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement shared on X yesterday, Atiku praised Raye’s courage, describing her as a symbol of a new generation of politically engaged women committed to advocacy and democratic participation.

He said: “Raye embodies the spirit of a new generation of women who champion the ideals of popular participation and unwavering advocacy in the political sphere.

“I deeply admire her boldness and wisdom— her fearless resolve to speak truth to power, undeterred by the weight of opposition,” Atiku wrote.

The former presidential candidate likened Raye to historic female activists such as Gambo Sawaba, Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti, and Margaret Ekpo, who played pivotal roles in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

