August 7, 2025
Atiku Awards Scholarships To Nigerian Girls For Global Win

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has awarded full scholarships to three Nigerian girls: Nafisa Abdullahi, Rukaiya Mohammed Fema, and Khadija Kashim Kalli following their victory at the recent TeenEagle Global Awards.

The life-changing scholarships, provided through the Atiku Abubakar Foundation (AAF), will cover the girls’ education from secondary school through university, at any institution of their choice.

In a statement, the foundation described the offer as more than just a tuition grant. It called it a long-term investment in the girls’ futures, affirming their academic potential and rewarding their achievement at the international competition.

“For these girls, their achievement at the TeenEagle competition was a testament to their hard work. Now, the scholarship from the AAF is a powerful affirmation of their potential. It’s also a beacon of hope, showing that with dedication and support, dreams can become a reality regardless of a child’s background or social class,” the foundation said.

The Atiku Abubakar Foundation, a philanthropic initiative of the former Vice President, has consistently supported education in Nigeria, particularly for girls and other vulnerable groups. The foundation emphasized that investing in girls’ education remains a cornerstone of national development.

“When you invest in the education of a girl child, you are invariably investing in the education of a prospective family and community,” Atiku was quoted as saying in reaffirming his commitment to promoting girl-child education.

