A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as a dedicated bridge builder and patriot who will continue to make sacrifices for the country.

Eze, who stated this in a statement, while eulogizing Atiku who just turned 77 years old, described the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, as a tireless worker who remains committed to the country’s growth.

He said: “Atiku is always one to engender innovations, a bridge builder, a tireless activist, a successful businessman, a philanthropist, a committed patriot, an authentic progressive democrat, an inspiration to his compatriots,

The APC chieftain noted that having known and worked with Atiku and contributed to his election as the governor of Adamawa State in 1999, and the years that followed, the former Vice President, he noted, is still prepared to serve his country.

Eze added: “Much as I owe a lot to Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi who accepted me as a brother including Prince Tonye Princewill, and many other political leaders from Rivers State, the fact remains that without Atiku Abubakar I would have not been introduced to national politics particularly the politics of Rivers State.

“So please join me to celebrate this great visionary and political bulldozer who through his maverick style of leadership exposed to the world some hidden facts about most of our political leaders.

“….During the 1999 general elections, I was instrumental to his election as Governor of Adamawa State, as I mobilised both the Igbo and South-South people under the platforms of Igbo Crusaders Political Platform and South East/South-South Amalgamated Movement (SESSAM ) both of which were the products of my endeavours.”