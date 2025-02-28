Atiku Asks Tinubu, Akpabio To Take Natasha’s Allegation Serious

Share

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called on President Bola Tinubu and the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, to take the allegations of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan seriously.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central in the 10th Senate, had alleged sexual harassment against the Senate President when she appeared on national television on Friday.

Atiku, in a post on X, called for “A credible, transparent, and independent investigation” into the matter.

According to him, “With only four women currently serving in the Senate, it is imperative that we foster an environment where female legislators can serve without fear of harassment or intimidation.”

Atiku, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, said the allegation “Demands careful and principled action to uphold the integrity of our institutions and ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of gender, is treated with dignity and respect.”

The former Vice President said the allegations are grave and deserve a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation.

“The Nigerian Senate represents the voice of the people. Those who serve in it, especially its leadership, must uphold the highest standards of integrity, dignity, and respect, both for their office and for the Nigerian citizens they serve,” he said.

He stated that as the third most powerful figure in the country, the Senate President should embody unimpeachable character.

“Sexual harassment in the workplace is a significant barrier to women’s advancement and, by extension, the nation’s progress.

“Allegations of such misconduct should never be simply dismissed, particularly when they involve a public officer with immense power, influence, and responsibility.”

Atiku stated that as the chief presiding officer, the Senate President has a duty to champion the protection and empowerment of Nigerian women through legislation, “not to be the subject of allegations that undermine those very principles.

“The handling of this matter will send a strong message about Nigeria’s commitment to justice, accountability, and the inclusion of women in governance.”

