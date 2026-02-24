Atiku Asks FG To Provide Clarity On El-Rufai Detention

Former Vice President and 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Federal Government to provide clarity on the detention of erstwhile Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, amid reports of health complications and restricted access to family and lawyers.

Atiku made this call following the allegations made by El-Rufai’s aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, that the former governor suffered a nosebleed while in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody.

Adekeye had earlier said El-Rufai was interrogated and later granted administrative bail, but remained in detention as his legal team sought a variation of the bail conditions.

Reacting to the development on Tuesday, Atiku described the situation as “A matter of grave concern to his family, friends, and associates.”

He stressed that if the authorities cannot guarantee his health and fundamental rights, the lawful and humane course of action is to grant him bail without delay.

“The Federal Government owes Nigerians clarity. It must state clearly which agency is holding him, whether the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, the State Security Service, or any other arm of the security establishment.

“Secrecy in matters of detention only fuels suspicion. Nigerians deserve transparency. Whichever agency is responsible has a constitutional duty to guarantee his safety, dignity, access to medical care, and access to his family and legal representatives.

“Anti-corruption must not become a political weapon. Justice must be transparent. Accountability must be even-handed. And the rule of law must apply to all, without fear, without favour, and without political bias.”

“The continued detention of El-Rufai under unclear circumstances raises serious questions about motive. If anything happens to El-Rufai, this government will be held accountable.”