Atiku Approaches Supreme Court, Files 35 Grounds Of Appeal Against Tinubu

In his bid to challenge the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal judgement, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court with 35 grounds of appeal against President Bola Tinubu.

In the said appeal, Atiku through his team of lawyers led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, is praying to the Apex court to set aside the judgement the Court of Appeal delivered on September 6, which affirmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the valid winner of the presidential election that held on February 25.

He argued that the verdict of Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel of the President Election Petition Court, PEPC, which dismissed his petition against the outcome of the presidential contest, was not only perverse but occasioned a grave miscarriage of justice against him.

He maintained that the PEPC panel erred in law, when it failed to nullify the presidential election on the grounds of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, of 2022, even when evidence that was adduced before it, showed that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, acted in breach of extant laws and regulations guiding the conduct of elections.

He however accused the PEPC of reaching its unanimous decision based on gross misconstruction and misrepresentation of provisions of both the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and the Electoral Act, 2022.

Details soon…