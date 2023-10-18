Atiku Aide Accuses Tinubu Of Secretly Reintroducing Fuel Subsidy

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of secretly reintroducing the fuel subsidy he removed following his emergence as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu during his swearing-in on May 29, 2023, announced the removal of fuel subsidy.

The announcement led to an immediate rise in the price of petrol and subsequently caused the prices of other products to increase in the country.

Speaking on Tuesday in a statement made available to newsmen, Shaibu that the reintroduction of fuel subsidy is apparent in the significant price differences between petrol, kerosene, and diesel.

He claimed that the price of petrol has remained unchanged, while the prices of diesel, kerosene, and cooking gas have all increased, suggesting that Tinubu has reinstated fuel subsidy without informing the Nigerian people.

Atiku’s spokesman argued that Nigerians couldn’t be buying fuel for as low as N600 to N700 based on current market forces if the subsidy was no longer in play.

He said, “The antics of this government should not deceive Nigerians. They have secretly reintroduced subsidies on petrol. That is why the price of petrol has remained stable while the prices of diesel, kerosene and cooking gas have all gone up.

How can the price of crude oil and forex go up, and the price of petrol remains static? Is it possible for the cost of rice to go up and the cost of fried rice, which has ingredients such as green pepper, green peas, and salt, to remain static? It makes no sense!

“Foreign investors are aware of the lies being told by the Tinubu administration, hence their decision not to take him seriously.”