Atiku Addresses To Nigerians On Rivers’ State Of Emergency

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has outrightly condemned the State of Emergency declared in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Tuesday, Tinubu in a nationwide broadcast declared a state of emergency in the South-South state, citing a protracted political crisis.

In a political move, the president suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all members of the state House of Assembly for six months.

Tinubu also nominated Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired Vice Admiral and former Chief of Naval Staff, as the administrator to oversee the state’s affairs during the period of emergency.

Following this, the former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in a World Press Conference on Thursday faulted the president’s move.

The statement titled, “JOINT PRESS CONFERENCE BY CONCERNED LEADERS AND POLITICAL STAKEHOLDERS IN NIGERIA ON THE UNCONSTITUTIONAL DECLARATION OF A STATE OF EMERGENCY IN RIVERS STATE BY PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU.

“We, a cross-section of leaders and political stakeholders from across the country, have come together to address the dangerous and unconstitutional actions taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on March 18, 2025—to wit, the declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State and the illegal suspension of the Governor, Deputy Governor, and the State House of Assembly.

“This action is not only unlawful but a clear attempt to subvert democracy and impose federal control over a duly elected state government.

“We strongly condemn this development and call on all Nigerians of good conscience to resist this brazen assault on constitutional governance.”

