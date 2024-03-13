Atiku Accuses Tinubu Of Peddling His False Defection From PDP

Former Nigeria’s Vice President and Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has accused President Bola Tinubu of being behind rumours that he intended to decamp from the opposition party.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Paul Ibe, Atiku said Tinubu and his allies had propagated and manufactured the falsehood in an effort to sow the seeds of division and misunderstanding inside the party.

Recall that prior to the 2027 elections, Atiku and a few other prominent politicians were allegedly considering leaving the PDP to create a mega party.

Nonetheless, Ibe stated in the statement that was made public on Tuesday that Atiku is still dedicated to the PDP and the struggle for a better Nigeria.

He also urged President Tinubu to put less emphasis on small-time politics and more emphasis on governance.

The statement reads: “In a blatant display of political mischief, Bola Tinubu and his lackeys have shamelessly peddled false reports suggesting Atiku Abubakar’s imminent departure from the PDP. This malicious attempt to sow discord and confusion among the populace cannot go unchallenged.

“Let it be known to all, especially the esteemed supporters of Atiku Abubakar, that the so-called “report” in The Nation newspapers is nothing but a pitiful attempt to deflect attention from the pressing issues plaguing our nation.

“At a time when insecurity, poverty, and failed policies threaten the very fabric of our society, Tinubu and his cohorts would rather engage in cheap political theatrics than address the real challenges facing Nigerians.

“Despite their nefarious machinations, Atiku remains steadfast in his commitment to the PDP and the vital process of opposition party merger. He unequivocally condemns Tinubu’s attempts to undermine democracy and calls for swift action to unite opposition forces against the tyrannical grip of the APC.

“Let there be no doubt: Atiku Abubakar is unwavering in his dedication to the PDP and the fight for a better Nigeria. As he urges the current administration to prioritize governance over petty politicking, let us stand united against the forces of corruption and oppression.

“The time for action is now, and Atiku will not rest until justice prevails and the voice of the people is heard.”