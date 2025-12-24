Atiku Accuses Tinubu Of Defying S’Court Judgment On LG Autonomy

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused President Bola Tinubu of deliberately refusing to implement a binding Supreme Court judgment directing the Federal Government to ensure direct allocation of funds to local governments from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

In a statement posted on his official social media handle on Wednesday and addressed directly to Tinubu, Atiku alleged that the administration would have spent three full years by July next year ignoring the apex court’s ruling, describing the action not as delay but as “defiance.”

According to Atiku, the refusal to enforce the judgment amounts to a calculated political strategy aimed at using obedience to the law as leverage to coerce opposition governors into joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) and to keep governors within the ruling party under firm political control.

He argued that the continued non-implementation of the judgment reduces the Constitution to a tool of convenience and turns governance into partisan bargaining, stressing that Supreme Court decisions are final and not optional.

The former vice president said persistent refusal to comply with the ruling constitutes a direct breach of the Constitution and a violation of the oath of office sworn by the President to uphold the law.

Atiku further stated that local governments, being the closest tier of government to the people, are bearing the brunt of the policy, noting that withholding their financial autonomy is crippling grassroots development, stalling economic growth, and deepening poverty across communities.

He listed poor road infrastructure, abandoned health centres, and unpaid salaries as direct consequences of the failure to grant local councils direct access to their statutory allocations, insisting that these outcomes are the result of deliberate choices rather than administrative lapses.

The former presidential candidate dismissed the need for executive orders or political posturing, stating that the solution lies in immediately instructing the Attorney-General of the Federation to enforce the Supreme Court judgment.

He warned that continued inaction sends a dangerous message that political control takes precedence over constitutional duty, party dominance over economic justice, and regime survival over the welfare of Nigerians already grappling with economic hardship.

“Nigeria deserves leadership that obeys the law it swore to protect, not one that bends it for political gain,” Atiku said, adding that history and Nigerians would not forget the moment.