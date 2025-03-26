Atiku Accuses Akpabio Of Corruption, Misconduct

Share

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, of corruption and misconduct, alleging that the National Assembly leadership is compromised.

Speaking in an interview on ‘Untold Stories With Adesua’ on Arise TV, Atiku criticized the Senate’s approval of President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, calling it a politically motivated move.

Atiku did not hold back in his allegations against Akpabio, who previously served as Governor of Akwa Ibom State, saying, “he was not only corrupt as a governor, but he was also in the habit of abusing women.”

“I was not surprised because I know the leadership is corrupt, no apologies about that. They could do anything, and the Senate President is known to have that type of character even when he was a governor.”

The former vice president further alleged that Akpabio’s corruption extended beyond financial mismanagement, accusing him of misconduct involving women.

Atiku also took aim at President Tinubu’s decision to impose a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025, which was swiftly approved by the National Assembly.

The former PDP presidential candidate described the move as an abuse of power, urging the federal government to immediately reinstate the suspended Governor, Deputy Governor, and State Assembly members.

“This is a politically motivated action meant to undermine democracy. The people of Rivers deserve a legitimate government, not an emergency rule orchestrated for selfish interests.”

As of the time of this report, Senate President Akpabio has not officially responded to Atiku’s accusations. However, political analysts believe the allegations could further escalate tensions between opposition figures and the ruling APC government.

Details later…

