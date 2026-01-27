Atiku Abubakar’s Son, Abba Atiku, Declares Support For Tinubu’s Re-Election Bid

Abba Atiku Abubakar, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has publicly declared his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election ahead of the 2027 general elections, citing confidence in the administration’s economic reforms.

In a press statement released in Abuja on Tuesday, Abubakar announced his endorsement during a solidarity visit to the leadership of the City Boy Movement (CBM) on Monday.

He led members of the Haske Atiku Organisation, which he announced has now been rebranded as the Haske Tinubu Organisation, to the meeting.

According to the statement, the delegation met with the Director-General of the City Boy Movement, Mr. Oluwatosin Francis Shoga, and the National Coordinator, Mr. Favour Abayomi.

Abubakar said his decision to back President Tinubu’s second-term ambition was informed by his assessment of the administration’s economic direction and reform policies.

“This administration has introduced policies that have every Nigerian in mind. If anyone says this government is not doing well, I will tell them they are lying,” he said.

“I believe that if given another term, the government will do even more because it is focused.”

He further noted that his background and experience in business have given him a practical understanding of economic governance.

“Since the return of democratic rule in 1999, I have been in business, and I am still in business today. The economic policies of Mr. President are favourable—not just to businesses, but to Nigerians in general, who are already benefitting from these reforms,” he stated.

Abubakar also explained that his decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) and align with the City Boy Movement was driven by his belief in the Tinubu-led administration and his desire to contribute to public service.

“My joining the APC and the City Boy Movement is based on my belief in this administration. I also intend to use this platform to serve the people of Adamawa at the National Assembly level. Mr. President has made youth inclusion in politics a reality,” he added.

Responding, the Director-General of the City Boy Movement, Mr. Oluwatosin Shoga, reaffirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to youth participation in governance and leadership.

He stated that one of CBM’s strategic objectives is to deliberately position young Nigerians for leadership roles while encouraging active youth involvement in the political process.

Shoga also recalled that the City Boy Movement recently appointed businessman and philanthropist Obi Cubana as its South-East Zonal Director, alongside the inauguration of state-level directorates across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).