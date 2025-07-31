Atiku Abubakar And His Political Choices

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a political colossus by Nigeria’s kleptocratic political standard. His political breakthrough came with General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua who upon General Ibrahim Babangida’s topsy-turvy political transition programme made his emergence as Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate still born in 1992/1993.

Yar’Adua’s disqualification alongside other first 11 politicians made the field open for IBB’s ‘new breed’ politicians like Atiku, Abiola, Tofa, and Sylvester Ugo to try their luck. General Yar’Adua had propped up Atiku Abubakar as a candidate for the SDP but the sheer weight of MKO Abiola blunted the sharp edges of the general’s tactical manoeuvres.

Abiola was set to clinch the SDP presidential ticket so Yar’Adua negotiated with Abiola to make Atiku vice Presidential candidate to have his support. Yar’Adua supported MKO Abiola, who went on to grab the SDP ticket. However, Abiola having gained the SDP ticket reneged on Yar’Adua agreement by flowing with SDP governors’ preference for Ambassador Babagana Kingibe. Abiola went on to win the June 12 presidential election.

The military government annulled the election thereby aborting the transition to civil rule process. In 1998, General Abdulsalam Abubakar that succeeded General Abacha who had toppled Chief Shonekan rolled out a political transition process wherein General Olusegun Obasanjo was sprung from prison and foisted on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as its presidential candidate.

General Obasanjo picked Atiku Abubakar as his vice presidential candidate perhaps in deference to his ruling partner, General Yar’Adua who could not survive G e n e r a l Abacha who had imprisoned both Obasanjo and Yar’Adua. Yar’Adua died at the Abakaliki Correctional Centre during Abacha’s reign.

Atiku Abubakar had contested and won the governorship seat of Adamawa State under PDP and so he relinquished the seat for his deputy, Boni Haruna.

As Vice President to Obasanjo, Atiku was the political backbone of President Obasanjo’s PDP and he made good use of the office. In the first place, Obasanjo was not a politician in the hues of Nigeria’s Kleptocratic politics thereby rendering Atiku the default political pivot of the party (PDP) and the government.

Atiku had under the party revived the General Yar’Adua political machinery configured variously under the Patriotic Front and Peoples Democratic Movement and having unified these forces into one formidable political machine which was in turn fused into the Peoples Democratic Party.

With this PDM tendency, Atiku was the de facto president as Obasanjo depended on him for his politics. Atiku exploited this dependence to maximum political effects as he got virtually all he desired both in office and other political patronage warehousing them his office for distribution to cronies and friends.

I believe that this political juggernaut’s political choices have not served him well as they were not founded on justice, equity and good conscience

In that first term, President had enacted anti-corruption laws which he deployed to maximal use to the annoyance of the governors and for this reason the governors were not comfortable with Obasanjo’s leadership and so they gravitated to Atiku so that by 2003 general election, there were rumours that Obasanjo had signed with the Northern political establishment to do only one term but he debunked this claims.

Meanwhile, Obasanjo was gradually losing control of the PDP, his party as the governors were clearly routing for Atiku in replacement for Ekwueme to complete the ‘Southern term’ of eight years.

It was under this political confusion made worse by rumours that Obasanjo might not ride under presidential ticket with Atiku and so Atiku seemingly picked the gauntlet and there was a well-pronounced schism between Obasanjo and Atiku and some political pundits recognised Atiku’s political gravitas and asked Obasanjo to eat the humble pie by reconciling with Atiku.

Obasanjo accepted this advice and went to make peace with Atiku assuring him of the Vice Presidential ticket. However, Obasanjo figured by Atiku’s bellicosity that humbled him he vowed that Atiku would not succeed him.

General Obasanjo won a second term in 2003 with Atiku as his vice president but Atiku’s powers were whittled down. So the once omnipotent VeePee was reduced to a plaything in the hands of the presidency and party officials such as Anthony Anenih. By the 2007 electoral season, it was clear Atiku would not succeed his boss.

Atiku was even yanked off the presidency but for the judicial intervention that restored him. It was under this circumstance that Atiku ran to his old friend, Tinubu who made his new party, Action Congress available to him to face Umaru Yar’Adua who trounced him at the poll.

Atiku, despite interventions and President Yar’Adua’s overtime to him, dragged the election with him up to the Supreme Court. Yar’Adua died in office thereby making Goodluck Jonathan president in 2009. Yar’Adua presidential succession dovetailed to 2011 presidential election which was politicised by Northern political establishment led by Atiku.

At the end, Jonathan survived the intrigues and won the 2011 presidential election but Buhari had put up spirited effort which led to violent reactions by his supporters. President Jonathan was clearly marked down to be upstaged by the Northern political establishment again led by Atiku who led by Atiku, who led the PDP flank while Tinubu and Buhari had met and agreed on a coalition of forces.

The sucker punch was delivered by the New PDP led by Atiku that broke away to join Buhari and Tinubu to form the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2013, with Buhari its presidential candidate and he won the election made possible by new electoral reforms starting with Yar’Adua and Jonathan between 2009 and 2011.

By the 2023 general election the PDP was quaking under the weight of it observing its rules on zooming which was the reason for the Atiku-led Northern PDP people treachery against President Jonathan in 2015.

Meanwhile Peter Obi, Atiku’s VeePee in 2019 presidential election had left for the Labour Party (LP) which gave the presidential ticket and other candidates’ contested the PDP ticket against Nyesom Wike but Atiku won. However, five PDP governors (Wike, Makinde, Ortom, Ikpeazu and Ugwuanyi) rebelled against him.

Going into the election, Tinubu as APC’s candidate won with eight million votes, Atiku garnered seven million while Peter Obi got six million votes but the public and even the behaviour of the winner (APC) showed that they were more concerned with Obi’s votes than Atiku’s.

This essay’s analysis shows that Atiku’s political choices have not shown prudence and circumspection or even good faith. If Atiku had been honest and sincere with Obasanjo, perhaps he would have inherited the throne but his ambition created an overreach that created a stumbling block in Obasanjo’s era.