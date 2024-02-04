ATIC’s N20B Assets: Adeoye Debunks Allegations Of Misappropriation

Anambra Police Commissioner has dismissed the allegation of misappropriation of N20 Billion Alpha Trust Investment Club (ATIC), insisting that the sum is intact and still growing contrary to claims by a few of its members. Adeoye said this while reacting to a petition by 33 members of the Club to the Inspector General of Police alleging fraudulent diversion and misappropriation. They alleged that their in- vestments were shrouded in secrecy and opacity, with no clarity in sums invested, contracts entered with third parties, and decision-making processes.

According to him, the idea was that members of the cooperative club would pull funds together to invest in various products and platforms and profits would be shared based on the investments made by each member. “By 2023, there were more than 1,400 members in ATIC,” they said. But Adeoye described the petition as a smear campaign aimed at tarnishing his hard-earned reputation attributing their action to greed and avarice.

He said, like the petitioners rightly observed, he founded the Club in 2018 with no fewer than 1,400 members at the moment and also constituted an executive management team and a Board of Trustees with the approval of members. He said he chairs both the executive management team and the BoT. Adeoye said the club had internal land and stock exchange systems where members could sell to each other and pay commissions to the club from where they generated money for payment of dividends which they had paid every year since inception He said the agitation started when the breakaway group which had been expelled from the Club learnt that the asset of the club was worth about N20 billion.