ATICEN To FG: Subsidise Telecoms Sector For Survival

With Africa being regarded as the world’s fastest-growing economy globally, the Director-General of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, has emphasised that the Fourth Industrial Revolution otherwise known as Industry 4.0 is key to the future of Africa’s manufacturing sector in reaching the heights of manufacturing technological advancements.

With this, the MAN DG said that the adoption of Industry 4.0 in the continent is expected to bring a boom to the continent’s Business-to-Business (B2B) mar- ket, saying that B2B expenditure in the continent’s manufacturing landscape is projected to reach $666.3 billion by 2030, $201.28 billion more than it did four years ago. Ajayi-Kadir stated this while speaking on the “Future of African Manufacturing: Making Things in a Changing World.”

He said the world continued to shift, subsequently affecting all aspects of industry, but Africa’s manufacturing sector has proven resilient, as technological advancements have given rise to the revolutionary Industry 4.0. According to him, the world is changing at an unprecedented rate in terms of innovative technologies, shifting customer expectations, as well as increasing social awareness of gender equality and restoration of previously marginalised communities. He added that these major shifts had a considerable impact on the future of Africa’s manufacturing sector.

The MAN boss stated: “If Afri- can manufacturers can efficiently balance a combination of efficient economics of production and supply chains, strong and reputable products, loyal customers, an established logistics network, as well as reliable online business elements, they will be well-positioned in the future industrial marketplace. “Technological advancements have given rise to the revolutionary Industry 4.0. This phenomenon represents the complete digitisation of factories and manufacturing facilities that will ultimately merge with the unique needs of individual customers, resulting in benefits such as customised product design and manufacturing processes, as well as speed to market, in order to maximise customer satisfaction levels.”

Ajayi-Kadir added: “Moreover, Industry 4.0 brings with it a host of additional benefits for manufacturers such as cost, productivity, profitability and operations that manufacturers are striving to control, streamline, optimise and enhance.” Similarly, he stressed that these opportunities extended to small and medium businesses, allowing them to establish new business models and integrate into global value chains.

According to him, despite concerns that the continent lacks the requirements of global advancements to capitalise on innovative technological initiatives, African countries are uninhibited by infrastructure legacy challenges, thereby providing a higher degree of flexibility than their developed counterparts. Accordingly, the MAN Director- General affirmed that Industry 4.0 remained a considerable opportunity for African manufacturers, ultimately giving the continent a cutting edge over the global economy.

Further to this, the economic expert noted that the Fourth Industrial Revolution would provide improved levels of safety to manufacturing facilities. “Human beings are restricted by the tasks they are able to carry out in hazardous environments, as well as the degree of accuracy to which they can complete them. Machines, on the other hand, are far more superior in terms of executing these tasks safely and competency, essentially minimising workplace accidents along with Workman’s Compensation claims.

“By encouraging industrial safety, automated machinery enables producers to reduce medical claims of workers, reduce downtime, save on long-term capital expenses and improve overall productivity for African industrialists. In the face of increasing digitalisation, barriers to entry with reference to the manufacturing sector are dwindling, translating into a positive outlook for new African market entrants who are more flexible than their larger, more cumbersome counterparts, thereby providing products and services that were once the exclusive domain of major incumbents,” he added.

Speaking further on Africa’s B2B market, Ajayi-Kadir pointed out “experts purport that Africa conveys a positive economic growth trajectory, deeming it a feasible alternative to other markets. Africa is regarded as the world’s fastest- growing continental economy and its Business-to-business market is fundamental to this boom. “B2B expenditure in the continent’s manufacturing landscape is projected to reach $666.3 billion by 2030, $201.28 billion more than it did four years ago.

As the buying power of Africa’s middle class continues to rise, demand for products and services across the continent, subsequently increases, thereby enabling sustainable economic growth and the much-needed integration amongst regions. “Radical transformations within both a global and African manufacturing context will be integrated into the entire supply- chain, thereby optimising operations and ultimately stimulating efficiency and innovation for Battling with the current economic hardship, which has greatly affected their operation, telecoms employers have said their challenges may not be abated without the government subsiding the sector.

In a chat with New Telegraph, the President of the Association of Telecommunications, Information Technology Cable Satellite and Airline Services Employers of Nigeria (ATICEN), Comrade Adede John Williams, said the government needed to subsidise the sector to keep the operators especially the small- scale operators in the business. He noted that the high cost of production was not commensurate with their tariffs and has forced many operators out of the business.

The telecoms operators have continued to cry out about the rising cost of production while they are restricted from increasing their tariffs. The telecom operators, through their associations, have proposed an upward review of the mobile tariff, citing the increasing cost of business operations and the harsh economy. They attribute the need to the mounting operational costs they face and the broader economic challenges in the country.

To address this issue, they have put forward a proposal for an upward revision of mobile termination rates for voice services and an interim adjustment of floor prices for both voice and data services in the telecom industry. On the other hand, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has rejected the request by operators, saying any increase must be justified. The NCC also stated that no tariff increase would be effected without due consultation with all stakeholders.

The operators identified challenges in Nigeria’s telecoms sector, including inflation, currency devaluation, and security concerns. These factors have raised operational costs and deterred investments. Existing pricing regulations don’t account for these issues, making it hard for operators to set sustainable prices. They are also concerned about multiple taxation, infrastructure protection, and the need for innovation and research. “Even though the cost of production keeps increasing, we are the only sector that is not allowed to increase our tariffs.

Many of the operators are not making profits, they are running at a loss. This situation has forced many operators out of the business while many others have relocated out of the country. “There is no respite for the operators in this sector. We pay the highest number of taxes, yet no incentive for us. I think the government should subsidise this sector to rescue it from being collapsed. The subsidy could be in any form that will ease the sector. “Apart from the subsidy, there should be special funds for the telecom operators to access to boost their productions,” he said.

Williams, who identified various challenges facing the sector, said the government must face the challenges frontally to reposition the sector for economic recovery. He reiterated the need for the government to sit with the experts to come out with strategies that can bring real solutions to the identified challenges. According to him, a round table with the operators is necessary at this time, saying the sector must be repositioned to aid the digital economy. He noted that telecom is one of the highest contributors to the nation’s GDP growth with 16.06 percent as of the second quarter of 2023.

“We are therefore appealing to the government to ease our operation with financial support so that the small-scale operators can survive,” he said. years to come.”