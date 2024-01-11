ATICEN To CBN: Implement Flexible Regulatory Policies For Tech Startups

The Association of Telecommunications, Information Technology Cable Satellite and Allied Services Employers of Nigeria (ATICEN) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to be flexible with its policies to provide opportunity for the startups in the technology eco- system to have access to funds.

According to the body, many tech operators including the startups are suffering from getting loans to run their businesses.

In a chat with New Telegraph, the President of the Association, Comrade Adede John-Williams, said the management of the apex bank under the direct supervision of Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso, should see the need for the implementation of a flexible regulatory policy and benchmark by way of downward review of the licence fees for the tech startups, digital banking services providers and entrepreneurs to test business ideas on viability and as well as getting easy access to funds as a way of supporting the startup ecosystem.

According to him, this will be in line with the current administration’s mantra promising to support startups, who have business ideas and solutions but lack funds and immediate ability to meet up the stringent regulatory requirements.

“This will further provide an enabling environment that will deepen technology growth and unlock opportunities through credit guarantee scheme and Credit Facility (long-term loans) with viable regulations in place for more innovations, startup technology and ICT ecosystem to thrive in the country,” he added. John-Williams claimed that there were no telcos or startup loans in any commercial bank in Nigeria, saying the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) had failed in its mandate, “because it exists to alleviate financing constraints faced by Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria, telcos inclusive.

“The bank was established to actually provide long and medi- um-term loans for Nigerian businesses, which is why I said they have failed in the telcos and ICT sectors respectively.

“Part of the mandate is to ensure that Long-Term Finance is provided to Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs) to support their long-term lending to MSMEs for a period of up to 10 years, now the question is, are the commercial banks giving out long and medium loans as supposed to be mandated by DBN? “I leave that answer for you to answer.

So, for me I want the DBN management to go back to the drawing board for a better redesign of its strategy on how the managers of the bank can accommodate and engage the business community in the country. We need an increase in financial inclusion for the telecoms sector.

“As for BOI, I will say that they are trying for the business community but exclusive of telcos, fintech, and ICT activities Bank of Industry (BOI) management to see the need to include telcos, fintech, and ICT companies in their long and short-term financial support schemes.

“In other clans, every business community accesses long- term loans with ease, it’s only in Nigeria that we do not have such loans to support our businesses, but when we go outside the shore of Nigeria to get loans and return with the loan. “We are still mandated to pay taxes to the Nigerian government with the loan we get from foreign development financial institutions.

I do not know how justifiable that is supposed to be. Is like you are robbing Peter to pay Paul, that is the situation we the business people find ourselves in this country, God will help us.

“On behalf of the organised private sector community, I sincerely call on His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as the father of all, to give a formal and heart-touching directive to CBN, DBN, BOI, and all the Commercial Banks operating in Nigeria to as a matter of urgency for them to give out long term loans as that will give better leverage to the telecommunications, fintech, and ICT companies operating in the country as well as other business communities.”