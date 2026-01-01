ATICEN Rejects Call For Single Fintech Regulator

The Association of Telecommunications, Information Technology, Cable Satellite Network Operators and Allied Services Employers of Nigeria (ATICEN) has forcefully reiterated its advocacy for the establishment of a single, statutory regulatory body for the country’s financial technology (Fintech) sector, dismissing counter-arguments that such a move would create an additional bureaucratic burden.

ATICEN’s President, Comrade Adede John-Williams, in an exclusive chat with New Telegraph, maintained that a consolidated regulator is the only pathway to streamline oversight, eliminate confusion, and strengthen the burgeoning sector.

His comments came as a direct rebuttal to other industry experts who, as earlier reported by this newspaper, argued against a new body, claiming it would multiply agencies and complicate the operating environment for players. “I completely disagree with that submission,” John-Williams stated, addressing the critics head-on.

“Fintech is not just about microfinance banks. It encompasses payments, Agritech, and a multitude of other springing sectors and services that are currently undefended. They need to be regulated under one umbrella. It makes more sense,” he stated.

The ATICEN leader framed the current regulatory land scape as chaotic and detrimental, comparing the scramble of multiple existing agencies over Fintech to the crippling effect of multiple taxation on businesses. He listed a slew of regulators currently asserting authority, creating a fragmented and often contradictory framework.

He enumerated: “We have a multiplicity of regulators who want to regulate fintech. The Pension Commission wants to regulate, the Insurance Commission wants to regulate fintech, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) wants to regulate fintech, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) wants to regulate fintech.

This cannot continue. It is exactly like imposing multiple taxation on the fintech environment.” John-Williams argued that the problem is rooted in a reliance on policy directives rather than solid legislative backing.

He emphasised that the global and continental trend is moving away from ad-hoc, policy-driven oversight towards substantive, legallyempowered single regulators. “As I speak to you now, Fintech is being governed by policies, and nothing governed by policies.

Every country is trying to move away from policymaking regulatory bodies to a substantial regulatory body that is being powered by the National Assembly,” he explained. Highlighting a broader African context, he noted that the push for harmonidation is gaining momentum across the continent.

He said: “Africa as a whole is trying to come together and have a single regulatory body, a proposal which is being pursued through the African Union Commission. Creating our own single, powerful regulator in Nigeria would align us with this progressive vision.”

By insisting on a sole independent regulatory body, ATICEN’s position seeks to cut through the overlapping jurisdictions that it believes create inefficiency, increase compliance costs, and stifle innovation.

John-Williams urged for a balanced understanding of the debate, expressing concern that the perspective of associations representing employers and service providers was being sidelined.

“We are saying now there’s a need for a regulatory agency to manage the Fintech environment,” he concluded, signaling that ATICEN will continue its advocacy campaign. “I think in time, we’ll run a story to make people understand why Fintech needs a single, clear regulator.