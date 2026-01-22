ATICEN: Fintech Sector Needs Legislative Rescue, Not More Policies

The Association of Telecommunications, Information Technology, Cable Satellite Network Operators and Allied Services Employers of Nigeria (ATICEN) has reiterated its advocacy for the establishment of a single, statutory regulatory body for the country’s financial technology (Fintech) sector, dismissing counter-arguments that such a move would create an additional bureaucratic burden.

ATICEN’s President, Comrade Adede John-Williams, in a chat with New Telegraph, maintained that a consolidated regulator was the only pathway to streamline oversight, eliminate confusion, and strengthen the burgeoning sector.

His comments came as a direct rebuttal to other industry experts who, as earlier reported by this newspaper, argued against a new body, claiming it would multiply agencies and complicate the operating environment for players. “Fintech is not just about microfinance banks.

It encompasses payments, Agritech, and a multitude of other emerging sectors and services that are currently undefended. They need to be regulated under one umbrella. It makes more sense,” he asserted.

The ATICEN leader framed the current regulatory landscape as chaotic and detrimental, comparing the scramble of multiple existing agencies over Fintech to the crippling effect of multiple taxation on businesses. He listed a slew of regulators currently asserting authority, creating a fragmented and often contradictory framework.

“We have a multiplicity of regulators who want to regulate fintech. The Pension Commission wants to regulate it, the Insurance Commission wants to regulate fintech, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) wants to regulate fintech, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) wants to regulate fintech.

This cannot continue. It is exactly like imposing multiple taxation on the fintech environment,” John-Williams enumerated. He argued that the problem was rooted in a reliance on policy directives rather than solid legislative backing.

He emphasised that the global and continental trend was moving away from adhoc, policy-driven oversight towards substantive, legallyempowered single regulators. “As I speak to you now, Fintech is being governed by policies, and nothing governed by policies alone endures.

Every country is trying to move away from policy-making regulatory bodies to a substantial regulatory body that is empowered by an act of the National Assembly,” he explained.

Highlighting a broader African context, he noted that the push for harmonisation was gaining momentum across the continent. “Africa as a whole is trying to come together and have a single regulatory framework, a proposal which is being pursued through the African Union Commission.

Creating our own single, powerful regulator in Nigeria would align us with this progressive vision,” he said. By insisting on a sole independent regulatory body, ATICEN’s position seeks to cut through the overlapping jurisdictions that it believes create inefficiency, increase compliance costs, and stifle innovation.

John-Williams urged for a balanced understanding of the debate, expressing concern that the perspective of associations representing employers and service providers was being sidelined.

“We are saying now there’s a need for a dedicated regulatory agency to manage the Fintech environment. I think in time, we’ll advance this narrative to make people understand why Fintech needs a single, clear regulator,” he concluded.